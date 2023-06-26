|Advertisement
"I am overjoyed and incredibly proud that Scooter has been crowned the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog contest," Elmquist said in a news release from contest organizers. "Despite the challenges he has faced with his deformed hind legs, Scooter has defied all odds and shown us the true meaning of resilience and determination. He has become an inspiration to countless people around the world."
The second place prize was claimed by fourth-time competitor Wild Thang, a resilient 7-year-old Pekingese owned by Ann Lewis, and third place went to Harold Bartholomew, a 16-year-old Chihuahua owned by Sabrina Impelido.
The People' Choice award, chosen by online voters, went to Rascal Deux owned by Dane Andrew.
Taking first place earned Scooter and Elmquist prizes including an appearance on Monday morning's Today show in NBC.
Elmquist told the hosts that Scooter was turned over to Tucson animal control by a breeder and rescued by the Saving Animals From Euthanasia.
Elmquist, a member of the group, said Scooter was adopted by a man who was unable to care for him after a few years, so the canine moved into her home.
The World's Ugliest Dog contest aims to celebrate imperfect canines and encourage adoption of pets in need of good homes.