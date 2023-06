A Florida woman preparing for a swim discovered an alligator beating the summer heat in her pool. Photo courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe June 23 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies were summoned to a Florida woman's home when her plans to take a dip in the pool were delayed by the unexpected presence of a swimming alligator. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that a woman preparing to swim in her pool when she spotted the "not-so-little one cooling off." Advertisement

"Here in [Florida], you do the stingray shuffle in the gulf and before hitting the pool you do the gator check. It's a part of life," the Facebook post said.

Deputies and personnel from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission removed the gator from the pool and transported it "to a safe area."