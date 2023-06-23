Trending
June 23, 2023 / 5:35 PM

Man runs 100 meters in 12.82 seconds while wearing high heels

By Ben Hooper
June 23 (UPI) -- A serial record-breaker from Spain added a new title to his name by running a 100-meter sprint while wearing high heels.

Christian Roberto López Rodríguez, 34, donned 2.76-inch stiletto heels and ran the 100 meters (328 feet) in 12.82 seconds.

Rodríguez took the Guinness World Record from André Ortolf, who ran 100 meters in high heels in 14.02 seconds in 2019.

"The preparation was very exhaustive and specific," Rodríguez told Guinness World Records. "I find it very challenging to be able to run in high heels at high speed.

"In Spain there are races like this, and they have always gone well for me."

