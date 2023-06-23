Trending
Odd News
June 23, 2023 / 4:16 PM

'Drag Race' superfan identifies 47 queens in 1 minute for world record

By Ben Hooper
Pete May broke a world record by identifying 47 "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestants in 1 minute. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
June 23 (UPI) -- A RuPaul's Drag Race superfan broke a Guinness World record by identifying 47 alumni of the reality-competition series in 1 minute.

Pete May was shown photos of contestants from all 15 seasons of the U.S. version of Drag Race and identified 47 in 1 minute, beating the goal of 25 set by Guinness World Records.

The only queen May failed to identify was Australian drag performer Courtney Act.

"I'm sorry, Courtney, I love you," May joked to Guinness World Records officials after his attempt.

May said he was happy to see the photos shown to him during the attempt included Gottmik, a Season 13 competitor who is also May's favorite drag queen.

"The queen that holds a special place in my heart, because I started watching the U.S. edition of the show during Season 13, is Gottmik. And Symone, too," he said. "I was really pleased to see they both made it to the final."

