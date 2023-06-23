Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe June 23 (UPI) -- A Nebraska woman's pet cow set a Guinness World Record by performing 10 tricks in 1 minute. Guinness World Records said Ghost, a 4-year-old cow belonging to Megan Reimann, is officially the first holder of the record for the most tricks performed by a cow in 1 minute. Advertisement Reimann guided Ghost through tricks including staying in place, coming when called, self-roping, spinning, bowing, standing on a pedestal, fist bumping, bell touching, kissing and head nodding in the 1-minute time limit. "I knew Ghost was special from the moment I first saw her," Reimann told Guinness World Records. "I decided then that she was going to do something special." Reimann said she teaches a trick-training course for horses and decided to apply the same techniques with Ghost. She decided to seek a Guinness World Record after reading about a pig whose tricks earned world record title. Read More Mystery llama on the loose in Scotland Firefighters rescue horse from pool in Florida Nova Scotia men play 306 holes of golf in 12 hours