June 23 (UPI) -- A Nebraska woman's pet cow set a Guinness World Record by performing 10 tricks in 1 minute.

Guinness World Records said Ghost, a 4-year-old cow belonging to Megan Reimann, is officially the first holder of the record for the most tricks performed by a cow in 1 minute.

Reimann guided Ghost through tricks including staying in place, coming when called, self-roping, spinning, bowing, standing on a pedestal, fist bumping, bell touching, kissing and head nodding in the 1-minute time limit.

"I knew Ghost was special from the moment I first saw her," Reimann told Guinness World Records. "I decided then that she was going to do something special."

Reimann said she teaches a trick-training course for horses and decided to apply the same techniques with Ghost. She decided to seek a Guinness World Record after reading about a pig whose tricks earned world record title.