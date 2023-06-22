Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe June 22 (UPI) -- Florida firefighters came to the rescue of a horse that became spooked and jumped off its owner's deck into a swimming pool. Pasco County Fire Rescue said crews responded to Cindy Buckel's home when her horse, Mo, became spooked by another equine and ended up jumping off a deck into her pool. Advertisement Firefighters said in a Facebook post that they used "large animal rescue equipment" to fit Mo with a harness and hoist him back to dry land. The horse was not injured and was returned to his owner. Read More Nova Scotia men play 306 holes of golf in 12 hours Michigan woman wins her second big prize from online lottery game Bear tries to take a bite out of doorbell camera in California