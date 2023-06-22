Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 22 (UPI) -- Florida firefighters came to the rescue of a horse that became spooked and jumped off its owner's deck into a swimming pool.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said crews responded to Cindy Buckel's home when her horse, Mo, became spooked by another equine and ended up jumping off a deck into her pool.

Firefighters said in a Facebook post that they used "large animal rescue equipment" to fit Mo with a harness and hoist him back to dry land.

The horse was not injured and was returned to his owner.