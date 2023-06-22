Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 22 (UPI) -- A California man shared video of the moment a curious black bear wandered onto his porch and attempted to make a meal out of his doorbell camera.

Brent Robinson of Bass Lake said his Ring doorbell camera recorded activity on his front porch and he was surprised to check the video and discover the cause.

The video shows a bear on Robinson's porch pawing at the camera lens.

The bear eventually attempts to bite the camera, giving an inside view of the animal's impressive jaws.

Robinson said the bear was the first animal to try to make a meal out of his camera.

A similar incident occurred in May in West Virginia. Dustin Smith of Fairmont shared footage from his doorbell camera showing a bear wander onto his porch to investigate his Ring camera.

Smith's footage shows the bear ring the doorbell before wandering off.