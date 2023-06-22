Breaking News
U.S. Coast Guard reports 'catastrophic loss' of submersible near Titanic wreck
Odd News
June 22, 2023 / 3:13 PM

Michigan woman wins her second big prize from online lottery game

By Ben Hooper
June 22 (UPI) -- A woman playing a Michigan Lottery online instant game scored a $100,000 prize after previously winning $50,000 from the same game.

The 76-year-old Jackson County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she frequently plays the online Robo Cash game because it's worked out well for her in the past.

"Robo Cash is my favorite game because I've had a lot of luck playing it," the player said. "A few years ago, I won $50,000 playing Robo Cash, so I have continued to play it ever since."

The game proved to be lucky for the woman a second time when she scored a $100,000 jackpot.

"While I was playing, I saw $10,000 come up on the screen with a 10X multiplier. I didn't realize how much I'd won until the $100,000 prize came up on the screen, and then I started freaking out. I still can't believe I won big for a second time playing Robo Cash," she said.

The two-time winner said her latest prize will go into savings.

