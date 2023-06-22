Trending
Odd News
June 22, 2023 / 4:46 PM

Nova Scotia men play 306 holes of golf in 12 hours

By Ben Hooper
June 22 (UPI) -- A pair of Nova Scotia men unofficially broke a Guinness World Record by golfing more than 290 holes in 12 hours.

Cape Briton men Wes Stanford and Thomas Xidos attempted the world record Wednesday at The Lakes Golf Club & Resort to raise money for the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation.

Standord and Xidos took aim at the Guinness World Record for most golf holes played by a pair using a cart in 12 hours, which was set at 290 holes by British duo Jay Kelly and George Boxall in 2016.

"The speed at which they are doing this -- they are not stopping for two seconds," April Powers, events manager at The Lakes, told CTV News during the attempt. "They've been at this since the crack of dawn, and they are not letting up at all. Their pace is amazing."

Stanford and Xidos surpassed their goal by completing 306 holes in the allotted time.

Evidence from the feat must still be reviewed by Guinness World Records before the record becomes official.

