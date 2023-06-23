The Scottish SPCA is trying to find the owner of a llama seen wandering loose in Aberdeenshire. Photo courtesy of the Scottish SPCA

June 23 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Scotland are trying to find the owner of a llama on the loose in Aberdeenshire. The Scottish SPCA said it received a call Thursday about a llama running loose in a field at the pack of a Pitsligo-area property.

"We have been in touch with the locals in the area to try and identify the owner but we have had no luck so far," animal rescue officer Debbie Gibson said in the news release.

Gibson said officers were able to locate the llama, but they found the animal to be "very nervous and difficult to catch."

Gibson said officials are hoping to locate the llama's owner.

"We have been back out today and the llama is still in the field. Llamas are herd animals so they will likely be quite stressed out by being in the field alone," she said.