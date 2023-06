Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 20 (UPI) -- A women's soccer game in Ireland was briefly interrupted when a toddler in attendance ran off with a corner flag.

The game between the Cork City Women and Dublin's DLR Waves in Fermoy was stopped around the 44th minute when a curious toddler pulled up a corner flag and ran off.

"Back underway here after brief stoppage... a toddler had run off with the corner flag," the official Cork City Women account tweeted.

The team followed the post with a video clip showing the young fan waving the stolen flag around and running before being relieved of the pilfered corner marker.

Cork City ended up winning the All-Island Cup match 2-1.