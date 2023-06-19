Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 19 (UPI) -- An Ohio zoo announced a baby mandrill monkey was born recently to a first-time mother at the facility.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said first-time mother Hasina gave birth to a yet-unnamed girl this month in the Our Congo Expedition area of the zoo.

Advertisement

The baby's father, Mosi, previously had a son, Bernard, at the zoo.

"Hasina is a very attentive and picture-perfect first-time mom. Hasina has allowed her sister, Malaika, to groom the baby, and Bernard also sneaks a peak at his new little sister whenever he can," the zoo said in the birth announcement.

The zoo said the mandrills have access to their public-facing habitat, so glimpses of the baby by members of the public are possible.