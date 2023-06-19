Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe June 19 (UPI) -- An Ohio zoo announced a baby mandrill monkey was born recently to a first-time mother at the facility. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said first-time mother Hasina gave birth to a yet-unnamed girl this month in the Our Congo Expedition area of the zoo. Advertisement The baby's father, Mosi, previously had a son, Bernard, at the zoo. "Hasina is a very attentive and picture-perfect first-time mom. Hasina has allowed her sister, Malaika, to groom the baby, and Bernard also sneaks a peak at his new little sister whenever he can," the zoo said in the birth announcement. The zoo said the mandrills have access to their public-facing habitat, so glimpses of the baby by members of the public are possible. Read More Book returned to Illinois library after 43 years Sheep on the lam 'run amok' in England road Massachusetts store sells three $100,000 winning lottery tickets