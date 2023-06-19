Trending
June 19, 2023 / 4:39 PM

Book returned to Illinois library after 43 years

By Ben Hooper
June 19 (UPI) -- Librarians in Illinois said they were surprised when a book returned by an anonymous patron was found to be 43 years overdue.

Niles-Maine District Library said the book, The Moons of Jupiter by Margrett Wetterer, was returned to the after-hours drop-box and librarians attempting to check the book back in discovered it had been due back Jan. 19, 1980.

"Based off the fine schedule from 1980, the patron would owe the library $316.66 in overdue fees," the library said in a Facebook post. "Luckily, we've been a fine free library since 2020!"

Library officials said they do not know who returned the book or who originally checked it out, as their current records system doesn't go that far back.

