June 8, 2023 / 4:52 PM

'Troll Apartment' in the middle of Los Angeles bridge listed for $250,000

By Ben Hooper
June 8 (UPI) -- A listing for a one-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Los Angeles is going viral both for its $250,000 prize tag and its unusual location -- the middle of a bridge.

The Alhambra house, dubbed the "Troll Apartment" online, is located beneath the road and over the arch of a bridge overlooking the Alhambra wash.

"It's definitely the most unique listing I've ever had in my entire residential real estate career," Douglas Lee, the sales associate handling the property for Compass real estate, told KTLA-TV.

The house features a "rooftop patio," a fenced-in area adjacent to the street that runs over the bridge.

"There's a lot of just unique interest," Lee said. "And instead of it being off-putting to people, it's actually come off as very unique and cool."

Lee said the current owner purchased the house in 2005 with the intention of making it into a unique getaway, but ended up only using the property for storage.

He said the house is in need of some repairs, including outlet upgrades, leak repairs and about $3,000 in mold abatement.

"It's a fixer-upper. We didn't know how responsive the market would be," he said.

Lee said the house is one of only 11 properties in Los Angeles County listed for $250,000 or less.

