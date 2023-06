A South Carolina man received $10 change from a purchase at a store and decided to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him $300,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said receiving $10 change at a store led to the "spur of the moment decision" to buy a lottery ticket worth $300,000. The Lowcountry man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he made a purchase at the College Corner store on Coming Street in Charleston and received $10 change that he decided to spend on a Multiplier Surge scratch-off ticket. Advertisement

"It was a spur-of-the-moment decision," the man said. "I had $10 in change and said give me one of those tickets."

The man said he scratched off the ticket when he arrived at work and was shocked to see the $300,000 prize.

"No way," the man recalled thinking.

The winner said he is in no rush to spend his prize money.

"I'm going to leave it in the bank," he said.