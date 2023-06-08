Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 8 (UPI) -- A deer crashed through a window into a New Jersey woman's home and took a dip in her backyard pool before being removed by animal control.

Dianne Twersky, 85, said she was at her East Windsor home when she heard a crashing noise coming from downstairs.

"I heard a glass explosion and then I heard the house was shaking and banging and I was sure it was an earthquake," Twersky told WCAU-TV.

Twersky looked downstairs and discovered a deer was ransacking her home. She called her grandson and daughter-in-law, who called 911.

Her grandson, Marc Twersky, said he didn't believe it until he arrived at the house and saw the deer with his own eyes.

Animal control officers opened the back door of the home, and the deer quickly darted out and made its way to the pool.

"The deer jumped in and it was along that back wall. Along where the ladder is," Marc Twersky said. "It was doggy paddling all the way to the ladder."

Animal control officers helped the deer out of the pool and released it back into the wild.