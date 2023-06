Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 8 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia family who heard the cries of a trapped kitten inside their home ended up cutting through a pipe in their fireplace to rescue the feline.

Kass Whisler posted a video to TikTok showing the rescue of the kitten that became trapped in their fireplace vent pipe.

Whisler's husband, John, and son, Nate, helped knock a hole in the wall near the fireplace and used clippers to cut through the pipe to reach the kitten.

The family decided to foster the kitten, a rare male calico.

The cat was named Murph, in honor of Navy SEAL Medal of Honor recipient Lt. Michael Murphy, and given the middle name Danger.