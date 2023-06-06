View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandro Biancardi madcat (@alebiancardi_catfishing_madcat) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe June 6 (UPI) -- An Italian angler said he is seeking Guinness World Records recognition after reeling in a massive catfish measuring over 9 feet long. Alessandro Biancardi, a member of the MADCAT Italia fishing team, said he was fishing in the Po, Italy's longest river, when he reeled in a catfish measuring 9.35 feet and 4.2 inches long. Advertisement Biancardi said the fish is believed to be 1.5 inches longer than an International Game Fish Association record-breaking catfish reeled in by a pair of German anglers in the Po earlier this year. Biancardi said in an Instagram video he believes his catch could be a new Guinness World Record. The catfish was released back into the river after being measured and photographed. Read More Escaped bull wrangled after three-hour chase in Texas Man passes 80-pound weight from hand to hand 100 times in 21 seconds Wolverine spotted in California is only the second in 100 years