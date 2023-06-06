Trending
June 6, 2023 / 11:19 AM

Italian angler reels in catfish measuring more than 9 feet long

By Ben Hooper
June 6 (UPI) -- An Italian angler said he is seeking Guinness World Records recognition after reeling in a massive catfish measuring over 9 feet long.

Alessandro Biancardi, a member of the MADCAT Italia fishing team, said he was fishing in the Po, Italy's longest river, when he reeled in a catfish measuring 9.35 feet and 4.2 inches long.

Biancardi said the fish is believed to be 1.5 inches longer than an International Game Fish Association record-breaking catfish reeled in by a pair of German anglers in the Po earlier this year.

Biancardi said in an Instagram video he believes his catch could be a new Guinness World Record.

The catfish was released back into the river after being measured and photographed.

