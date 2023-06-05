Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 5 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records to his name attempted to add another title by passing an 80-pound weight from hand to hand 100 times in 21 seconds.

David Rush, who previously took on the 20-pound, 40-pound and 60-pound versions of the same record, passed the 80-pound weight from hand to hand in 21 seconds.

Rush said evidence from his attempt is now being submitted to Guinness World Records for official consideration.

The current record stands at 32.66 seconds and was set by Italian Silvio Sabba in 2019.