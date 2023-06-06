Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 6 (UPI) -- Police in Texas said an escaped bull led them on a three-hour chase through town before being tranquilized by a local rancher.

The Denton Police Department said officers responded to a report of a loose cow in a residential area near the University of North Texas campus.

Officers arrived to find the animal was actually a bull, and had escaped from a parked trailer while its owner dined at Casa Taco on University Drive.

"It was not a cow, as it turns out. It was a bull, and he was not happy about trying to get back into his trailer," police spokeswoman Amy Cunningham told KDFW-TV. "The owner had just stopped at a local restaurant and went in for a bite to eat somehow the trailer opened up, and the bull was able to get out. We're still looking into exactly how that happened."

A local rancher with a tranquilizer was summoned for help and, after a three-hour chase, the animal was darted and returned to its trailer.

Locals captured video of the scene being cleared once the bull was safely stowed away.

Police said no injuries were reported as a result of the bovine's time on the loose.