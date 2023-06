A South Carolina man said he only had enough money to buy one scratch-off ticket, which earned him the $20 he used to buy a second ticket worth $2 million. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man credited a perfectly timed $20 lottery win with leading to his scoring a $2 million jackpot. The Grand Stand man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he had intended to buy two $20 Fastest Road to $2,000,000 tickets when he visited the Circle K store on Highway 17 North in Surfside Beach, but he discovered he only had enough money for one ticket. Advertisement

The ticket earned the man a $20 prize, which he used to purchase the second ticket, which turned out to be a $2 million top prize winner.

"I was in the perfect place at the perfect time," he said. "I'm so thankful it happened."

The man said he plans to invest his winnings.