Wolverine spotted in California is only the second in 100 years

A wolverine was previously spotted in 2008 in the Truckee region of the Tahoe National Forest, and the animal was spotted on multiple subsequent occasions through 2018.
The recent sightings are believed to be a different wolverine from the earlier sightings due to the typical 12-to-13-year lifespans of the animals in the wild.
The previous wolverine sightings in California were in the early 1920s.
"Wolverines can travel great distances, making it likely that the recent sightings are all of the same animal," CDFW Senior Environmental Scientist Daniel Gammons said in the news release. "Because only two wolverines have been confirmed in California during the last 100 years, these latest detections are exciting."