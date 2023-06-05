Advertisement
Odd News
June 5, 2023 / 4:11 PM

Wolverine spotted in California is only the second in 100 years

By Ben Hooper
A wolverine spotted on three occasions in California in May is only the second wolverine to be seen in the state in 100 years, researchers said. Photo courtesy of Yosemite National Park
A wolverine spotted on three occasions in California in May is only the second wolverine to be seen in the state in 100 years, researchers said. Photo courtesy of Yosemite National Park

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

June 5 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in California said a wolverine spotted on multiple recent occasions is only the second of its species to be seen in the state in the past 100 years.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the wolverine was seen twice in the Inyo National Forest and once in Yosemite National Park. All of the sightings occurred in May, the department said.

Advertisement

A wolverine was previously spotted in 2008 in the Truckee region of the Tahoe National Forest, and the animal was spotted on multiple subsequent occasions through 2018.

The recent sightings are believed to be a different wolverine from the earlier sightings due to the typical 12-to-13-year lifespans of the animals in the wild.

The previous wolverine sightings in California were in the early 1920s.

"Wolverines can travel great distances, making it likely that the recent sightings are all of the same animal," CDFW Senior Environmental Scientist Daniel Gammons said in the news release. "Because only two wolverines have been confirmed in California during the last 100 years, these latest detections are exciting."

Read More

Perfectly timed $20 lottery win leads to $2M jackpot Three sand cat kittens born at North Carolina Zoo World's largest crocodile estimated to be 120 years old

Latest Headlines

Man passes 80-pound weight from hand to hand 100 times in 21 seconds
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man passes 80-pound weight from hand to hand 100 times in 21 seconds
June 5 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records to his name attempted to add another title by passing an 80-pound weight from hand to hand 100 times in 21 seconds.
Perfectly timed $20 lottery win leads to $2M jackpot
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Perfectly timed $20 lottery win leads to $2M jackpot
June 5 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man credited a perfectly timed $20 lottery win with leading to his scoring a $2 million jackpot.
Three sand cat kittens born at North Carolina Zoo
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Three sand cat kittens born at North Carolina Zoo
June 5 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Zoo announced the birth of triplet sand cat kittens to a first-time mother.
World's largest crocodile estimated to be 120 years old
Odd News // 4 hours ago
World's largest crocodile estimated to be 120 years old
June 5 (UPI) -- An 18-foot-long crocodile known as the largest in the world is celebrating what his Australian caretakers believe to be his 120th birthday.
Texas girl graduates high school at age 14
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Texas girl graduates high school at age 14
June 5 (UPI) -- A Texas teen who entered high school at age 10 has now graduated at age 14 and is headed to the University of Texas at Arlington.
Dog alerts residents to canine companion trapped in storm drain
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Dog alerts residents to canine companion trapped in storm drain
June 5 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Texas came to the rescue of a dog that somehow became trapped in a storm drain.
685 people dressed as Spider-Man gather at Malaysia mall
Odd News // 6 hours ago
685 people dressed as Spider-Man gather at Malaysia mall
June 5 (UPI) -- It was a scene straight out of hit film "Across the Spider-Verse" when 685 people gathered at a mall in Malaysia while dressed as various incarnations of Spider-Man.
Mystery creature caught on camera in South Carolina waters
Odd News // 3 days ago
Mystery creature caught on camera in South Carolina waters
June 2 (UPI) -- A visitor to a South Carolina bridge captured video of a mystery creature in the water that wildlife experts have yet to identify.
Michigan man wins his second big lottery prize in 10 years
Odd News // 3 days ago
Michigan man wins his second big lottery prize in 10 years
June 2 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a lottery jackpot worth $25,000 a year for life less than 10 years after collecting a $250,000 lottery jackpot.
Loose horse interrupts school zone assessment in Saskatchewan
Odd News // 3 days ago
Loose horse interrupts school zone assessment in Saskatchewan
June 2 (UPI) -- The Canadian Automobile Association said a school zone assessment in Saskatchewan was interrupted by a loose horse that wandered into the street and halted traffic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Old buffalo outsmarts lions in a battle of life and death
Old buffalo outsmarts lions in a battle of life and death
Mystery creature caught on camera in South Carolina waters
Mystery creature caught on camera in South Carolina waters
Time capsule from 1905 found in old Ohio fire station
Time capsule from 1905 found in old Ohio fire station
URL on Maryland license plates now leads to gambling website
URL on Maryland license plates now leads to gambling website
World's largest crocodile estimated to be 120 years old
World's largest crocodile estimated to be 120 years old
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement