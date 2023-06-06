Partygoers fish sinking plane out of the water in Ontario

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 6 (UPI) -- Police investigating a small plane on an Ontario beach learned the aircraft had sank overnight and was fished out of the water by bachelor partygoers.

South Simcoe Police said officers responded to a call about a small plane in the sand at Innisfil Beach Park in the Town of Innisfil.

Advertisement

Police learned a 31-year-old man had flown the plane in from Ottawa the previous day to attend a bachelor party, and left the plane docked overnight.

The pilot was alerted at 6:30 a.m. the following morning that the plane had become unmoored and was sinking into the water.

"Party guests were roused from sleep and jumped into action, entering the water and dragging the aircraft to the beach," police said in a news release. "The pilot had a mechanic attend to fix the damage, then flew home with quite a story to tell."

Police said no one was injured in the incident.