Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

June 1 (UPI) -- Animal care and control officials in Kentucky said officers responding to a report of a skunk stuck in mud arrived to find the animal in distress was a "stinky" groundhog.

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control said in a Facebook post that officers responded to a report from a member of the public about a skunk stuck in the mud on Henry Street in Lexington.

Advertisement

An officer arrived on the scene and discovered the animal wasn't actually a skunk at all.

"Though he was stinky, our 'skunk' ended up being a juvenile groundhog," the post said.

The groundhog was given a bath and taken to a private rehab. The post said the animal is doing well and will likely be released back into the wild soon.