North Carolina woman Teressa Williams won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket after previously winn9ing $150,000 in 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket less than three years after she won $150,000 from another game. The North Carolina Education Lottery said Teressa Williams of Forest City visited Prisha Mart on U.S. 74A Bypass in Forest City and purchased a $20 Mega 7's scratch-off ticket. Advertisement

Williams previously visited lottery headquarters to collect a $150,000 prize from a Holiday Luck X50 scratch-off ticket in November 2020.

Williams did not reveal whether she had any immediate plans for her latest winnings.