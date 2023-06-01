Trending
June 1, 2023 / 3:14 PM

Time capsule from 1905 found in old Ohio fire station

By Ben Hooper
June 1 (UPI) -- A 118-year-old time capsule found amid the demolition of an Ohio fire station was found to contain badges and a fire company roster from 1905.

The Marion Fire Department said firefighters removing the cornerstone from the old station in advance of its demolition discovered a copper box.

The department opened the time capsule and discovered items including turn-of-the-century Marion firefighter badges, a roster for the fire company and city government from 1905, a Marion Daily News newspaper from the same year and a book from the Marion Steam Shovel Company.

"What an amazing find," the department said in a Facebook post. "These items will be kept at the Marion County Historical Society while our new Station 1 is constructed and then eventually placed there in a display case."

