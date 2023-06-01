Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
June 1, 2023 / 1:11 PM

British woman's pet cat celebrates 32nd birthday

By Ben Hooper
A Norwich, England, cat named Rosie is celebrating her 32nd birthday on Thursday. Rosie's owner said she has been in contact with Guinness World Records about having her pet certified as the oldest cat living. Photo by m_u_z007/Pixabay.com
A Norwich, England, cat named Rosie is celebrating her 32nd birthday on Thursday. Rosie's owner said she has been in contact with Guinness World Records about having her pet certified as the oldest cat living. Photo by m_u_z007/Pixabay.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

June 1 (UPI) -- A pet celebrating her 32nd birthday Thursday in Britain might be the oldest living cat in the world.

Lila Brissett, 71, of Norwich, England, said her cat, Rosie, was born June 1, 1991, and is celebrating her 32nd birthday Thursday with a salmon cake prepared by a local cat cafe owner.

Advertisement

"She has honked half of the salmon cake already -- I expect she will wake up at lunchtime and eat the rest," Brissett told the Norwich Evening News. "There won't be any left by lunchtime, don't you worry."

Brissett adopted Rosie when she was only a kitten and said the feline has only been to the vet twice -- once to be spayed in 1991, and a second time about five years ago to be treated for a cyst.

Brissett said she has been in touch with Guinness World Records about having Rosie certified as the oldest cat living. The current record holder, a fellow England resident named Flossie, was 26 years and 316 days old when she was certified in November 2022.

Read More

Wildlife officials: Reported alligator in Arizona was likely a beaver Chihuahua chases rabbit into storm drain, becomes trapped Motorized trash can reaches 55 mph in England

Latest Headlines

Wildlife officials: Reported alligator in Arizona was likely a beaver
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Wildlife officials: Reported alligator in Arizona was likely a beaver
June 1 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials said reports of alligator sightings in an Arizona channel likely stemmed from a presence of a far more mundane animal: a beaver.
Chihuahua chases rabbit into storm drain, becomes trapped
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Chihuahua chases rabbit into storm drain, becomes trapped
June 1 (UPI) -- Animal services officers in Colorado came to the rescue of a chihuahua that chased a rabbit into a storm drain and became stuck.
Motorized trash can reaches 55 mph in England
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Motorized trash can reaches 55 mph in England
June 1 (UPI) -- A British engineer unofficially broke a world record when he took his motorized trash can up to speeds of 55 mph.
Firefighters free stuck French bulldog from kitchen sink drain
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Firefighters free stuck French bulldog from kitchen sink drain
May 31 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida said it took more than an hour to rescue a French bulldog whose paw became stuck in the kitchen sink during a bath.
Lottery player's mistaken purchase leads to $50,000 win
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Lottery player's mistaken purchase leads to $50,000 win
May 31 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said accidentally buying two scratch-off lottery tickets instead of one led to his winning a $50,000 prize.
Cows run loose on Florida highway after trailer escape
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Cows run loose on Florida highway after trailer escape
May 31 (UPI) -- Morning commuters in Florida came across an unusual traffic hazard when a group of cows ran loose on the highway.
Marvel fans both earn world record with 34 tattoos
Odd News // 1 day ago
Marvel fans both earn world record with 34 tattoos
May 31 (UPI) -- A pair of strangers with one very special shared interest became co-holders of a Guinness World Record when they each got 34 tattoos of Marvel Comics characters.
URL on Maryland license plates now leads to gambling website
Odd News // 1 day ago
URL on Maryland license plates now leads to gambling website
May 31 (UPI) -- Transport officials in Maryland confirmed a website address printed on hundreds of thousands of Maryland license plates now redirects to a gambling site based in the Philippines.
Turtle rescued from train tracks at San Francisco-area station
Odd News // 1 day ago
Turtle rescued from train tracks at San Francisco-area station
May 31 (UPI) -- Transit officials in the San Francisco area said employees were "shell-shocked" to discover a turtle on a tracks at a commuter train station.
Piglet falls from truck on the highway, gets new sanctuary home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Piglet falls from truck on the highway, gets new sanctuary home
May 31 (UPI) -- After falling from the side of a truck on a busy Nevada highway, a piglet named Lucky has a new home at an animal sanctuary.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Old buffalo outsmarts lions in a battle of life and death
Old buffalo outsmarts lions in a battle of life and death
Red panda escapes British zoo, visits local grocery store
Red panda escapes British zoo, visits local grocery store
Lottery player's mistaken purchase leads to $50,000 win
Lottery player's mistaken purchase leads to $50,000 win
Bear enters garage of Connecticut bakery, steals 60 cupcakes
Bear enters garage of Connecticut bakery, steals 60 cupcakes
URL on Maryland license plates now leads to gambling website
URL on Maryland license plates now leads to gambling website
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement