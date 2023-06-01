British woman's pet cat celebrates 32nd birthday

A Norwich, England, cat named Rosie is celebrating her 32nd birthday on Thursday. Rosie's owner said she has been in contact with Guinness World Records about having her pet certified as the oldest cat living. Photo by m_u_z007/Pixabay.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe June 1 (UPI) -- A pet celebrating her 32nd birthday Thursday in Britain might be the oldest living cat in the world. Lila Brissett, 71, of Norwich, England, said her cat, Rosie, was born June 1, 1991, and is celebrating her 32nd birthday Thursday with a salmon cake prepared by a local cat cafe owner. Advertisement

"She has honked half of the salmon cake already -- I expect she will wake up at lunchtime and eat the rest," Brissett told the Norwich Evening News. "There won't be any left by lunchtime, don't you worry."

Brissett adopted Rosie when she was only a kitten and said the feline has only been to the vet twice -- once to be spayed in 1991, and a second time about five years ago to be treated for a cyst.

Brissett said she has been in touch with Guinness World Records about having Rosie certified as the oldest cat living. The current record holder, a fellow England resident named Flossie, was 26 years and 316 days old when she was certified in November 2022.