Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 30, 2023 / 1:25 PM

Bear enters garage of Connecticut bakery, steals 60 cupcakes

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 30 (UPI) -- Workers at a Connecticut bakery had a bear scare when a hungry bruin charged into the business' garage and made off with 60 cupcakes.

Taste by Spellbound in Avon posted a video to Facebook showing the bear enter through an open garage door and drag a box containing 60 cupcakes into the parking lot, where it took a few minutes to feast on the pilfered confections.

Advertisement

Bakery employees said they had been in the process of loading the cupcakes into a van for a delivery when the bear made its appearance.

Bakery worker Maureen Williams said she initially tried to scare the bear away by yelling.

"It turned around, and came towards me, and he did what DEEP [Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection] calls a 'bluff charge,' where he made kind of a huffing noise, and then he came at me a little quicker," Williams told WTNH-TV. "At that point, I knew I wasn't going to shut the door. He was too close. So, I backed myself out and ran."

Williams said the bear finally fled the area when another employee pulled his car around to where the animal was snacking on cupcakes and repeatedly honked the horn.

Advertisement

Read More

Investigators identify chemical as source of green patch in Venice canal Woman wins annual cheese-rolling race while unconscious Eight Idahoans take on record for wrapping a person in newspaper

Latest Headlines

Investigators identify chemical as source of green patch in Venice canal
Odd News // 24 minutes ago
Investigators identify chemical as source of green patch in Venice canal
May 30 (UPI) -- A patch of bright green water that appeared in the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy, was investigated by environmental authorities and found to be caused by a leak-detecting chemical.
Woman wins annual cheese-rolling race while unconscious
Odd News // 30 minutes ago
Woman wins annual cheese-rolling race while unconscious
May 30 (UPI) -- The annual Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling race in England featured the winner of one round getting knocked unconscious and only learning of her victory when she woke up in a medical tent.
Eight Idahoans take on record for wrapping a person in newspaper
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Eight Idahoans take on record for wrapping a person in newspaper
May 30 (UPI) -- An Idaho man gathered a crew of friends and neighbors to take on the Guinness World Records title for fastest time to wrap a person with newspaper -- team of 8.
Red panda escapes British zoo, visits local grocery store
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Red panda escapes British zoo, visits local grocery store
May 30 (UPI) -- A red panda escaped from a zoo in England and was safely recaptured after wandering to a grocery store, where it was treated to an apple.
Senior prank lists Maryland high school for sale on Zillow
Odd News // 3 days ago
Senior prank lists Maryland high school for sale on Zillow
May 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland high school was listed on Zillow for $42,069 in what school officials described as a senior prank.
Student's service dog gets honorary diploma in New Jersey
Odd News // 3 days ago
Student's service dog gets honorary diploma in New Jersey
May 26 (UPI) -- The graduation ceremony at New Jersey's Seton Hall University featured a diploma being presented to one very special graduate: a student's service dog.
Pizzeria offers to delay payments until after customers die
Odd News // 3 days ago
Pizzeria offers to delay payments until after customers die
May 26 (UPI) -- A New Zealand-based pizza chain is offering an unusual proposition to customers: buy now, pay when you die.
Kentucky man 'ran out of gas,' won $1 million lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Kentucky man 'ran out of gas,' won $1 million lottery prize
May 26 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man said he won a $1 million lottery jackpot thanks to what initially seemed like an unlucky event -- he ran out of gas.
Illinois graduating class features 12 sets of twins, one set of triplets
Odd News // 4 days ago
Illinois graduating class features 12 sets of twins, one set of triplets
May 26 (UPI) -- A high school graduation ceremony in the Chicago suburbs drew attention for an unusual distinction: it included 12 sets of twins and one set of triplets.
D.C. man fights to keep giant 'Transformers' statues outside his home
Odd News // 4 days ago
D.C. man fights to keep giant 'Transformers' statues outside his home
May 26 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., man is fighting to keep the giant "Transformers" statues outside his home -- and he's involved actors from the franchise in his efforts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senior prank lists Maryland high school for sale on Zillow
Senior prank lists Maryland high school for sale on Zillow
Pizzeria offers to delay payments until after customers die
Pizzeria offers to delay payments until after customers die
D.C. man fights to keep giant 'Transformers' statues outside his home
D.C. man fights to keep giant 'Transformers' statues outside his home
Illinois graduating class features 12 sets of twins, one set of triplets
Illinois graduating class features 12 sets of twins, one set of triplets
Kentucky man 'ran out of gas,' won $1 million lottery prize
Kentucky man 'ran out of gas,' won $1 million lottery prize
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement