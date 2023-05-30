Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 30 (UPI) -- Workers at a Connecticut bakery had a bear scare when a hungry bruin charged into the business' garage and made off with 60 cupcakes.

Taste by Spellbound in Avon posted a video to Facebook showing the bear enter through an open garage door and drag a box containing 60 cupcakes into the parking lot, where it took a few minutes to feast on the pilfered confections.

Bakery employees said they had been in the process of loading the cupcakes into a van for a delivery when the bear made its appearance.

Bakery worker Maureen Williams said she initially tried to scare the bear away by yelling.

"It turned around, and came towards me, and he did what DEEP [Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection] calls a 'bluff charge,' where he made kind of a huffing noise, and then he came at me a little quicker," Williams told WTNH-TV. "At that point, I knew I wasn't going to shut the door. He was too close. So, I backed myself out and ran."

Williams said the bear finally fled the area when another employee pulled his car around to where the animal was snacking on cupcakes and repeatedly honked the horn.