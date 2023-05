Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 30 (UPI) -- A patch of bright green water that appeared in the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy, was investigated by environmental authorities and found to be caused by a leak-detecting chemical.

Regional Agency for the Environment in Venice announced an investigation had been opened after the fluorescent green color appeared in the water Sunday.

The agency said an analysis determined the cause of the green color was a non-toxic chemical called fluorescein, which is commonly used to help identify the source of leaks during underwater construction.

Investigators said they are looking into the source of the fluorescein. They said the quantity of the chemical released into the water makes an accidental leak appear unlikely.