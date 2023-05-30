Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 30 (UPI) -- An Idaho man gathered a crew of friends and neighbors to take on the Guinness World Records title for fastest time to wrap a person with newspaper -- team of 8.

David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records, enlisted the help of family members, friends and neighbors to take on the challenge of wrapping a person in newspaper.

"The hardest part of this record might have been finding the newspaper," Rush quipped in his video of the attempt.

Rush said it took seven attempts to arrive at a time of 1 minute and 17 seconds, fast enough to beat the current record of 1 minute and 21 seconds.

Evidence from the attempt has been submitted to Guinness World Records for official verification.