May 30 (UPI) -- The annual Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling race in England featured the winner of one round getting knocked unconscious and only learning of her victory when she woke up in a medical tent.

The annual event in Brockworth, near Gloucester, featured multiple rounds of racers stumbling down the steep Cooper's Hill to chase a simulated wheel of double Gloucester cheese to earn a real wheel of cheese as a prize.

Delaney Irving, 19, who traveled from Canada to participate in the cheese chase, ran in a women-only round and didn't discover she had won the race until she woke up in a medical tent.

A video shows Irving nearing the bottom of the hill when she trips and tumbles unconscious across the finish line.

Other big winners of the day included Matt Crolla, 28, of Manchester, and Ryoya Minami, of Japan.

The unusual local sport has a history stretching back to at least 1826, but local legend claims it began as early as the mid-17th century.

The Cooper's Hill Wake -- "wake" being a local word for festival -- formerly featured cheese rolling alongside other events including wrestling matches and shin-kicking competitions. The modern Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake features only cheese rolling and an uphill race for children to win sweets.

The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but made a return in 2022.