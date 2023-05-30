Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 30, 2023 / 12:55 PM

Woman wins annual cheese-rolling race while unconscious

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 30 (UPI) -- The annual Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling race in England featured the winner of one round getting knocked unconscious and only learning of her victory when she woke up in a medical tent.

The annual event in Brockworth, near Gloucester, featured multiple rounds of racers stumbling down the steep Cooper's Hill to chase a simulated wheel of double Gloucester cheese to earn a real wheel of cheese as a prize.

Advertisement

Delaney Irving, 19, who traveled from Canada to participate in the cheese chase, ran in a women-only round and didn't discover she had won the race until she woke up in a medical tent.

A video shows Irving nearing the bottom of the hill when she trips and tumbles unconscious across the finish line.

Other big winners of the day included Matt Crolla, 28, of Manchester, and Ryoya Minami, of Japan.

The unusual local sport has a history stretching back to at least 1826, but local legend claims it began as early as the mid-17th century.

The Cooper's Hill Wake -- "wake" being a local word for festival -- formerly featured cheese rolling alongside other events including wrestling matches and shin-kicking competitions. The modern Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake features only cheese rolling and an uphill race for children to win sweets.

Advertisement

The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but made a return in 2022.

Read More

English village prepares for annual Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling race Red panda escapes British zoo, visits local grocery store Eight Idahoans take on record for wrapping a person in newspaper

Latest Headlines

Investigators identify chemical as source of green patch in Venice canal
Odd News // 17 minutes ago
Investigators identify chemical as source of green patch in Venice canal
May 30 (UPI) -- A patch of bright green water that appeared in the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy, was investigated by environmental authorities and found to be caused by a leak-detecting chemical.
Eight Idahoans take on record for wrapping a person in newspaper
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Eight Idahoans take on record for wrapping a person in newspaper
May 30 (UPI) -- An Idaho man gathered a crew of friends and neighbors to take on the Guinness World Records title for fastest time to wrap a person with newspaper -- team of 8.
Red panda escapes British zoo, visits local grocery store
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Red panda escapes British zoo, visits local grocery store
May 30 (UPI) -- A red panda escaped from a zoo in England and was safely recaptured after wandering to a grocery store, where it was treated to an apple.
Senior prank lists Maryland high school for sale on Zillow
Odd News // 3 days ago
Senior prank lists Maryland high school for sale on Zillow
May 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland high school was listed on Zillow for $42,069 in what school officials described as a senior prank.
Student's service dog gets honorary diploma in New Jersey
Odd News // 3 days ago
Student's service dog gets honorary diploma in New Jersey
May 26 (UPI) -- The graduation ceremony at New Jersey's Seton Hall University featured a diploma being presented to one very special graduate: a student's service dog.
Pizzeria offers to delay payments until after customers die
Odd News // 3 days ago
Pizzeria offers to delay payments until after customers die
May 26 (UPI) -- A New Zealand-based pizza chain is offering an unusual proposition to customers: buy now, pay when you die.
Kentucky man 'ran out of gas,' won $1 million lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Kentucky man 'ran out of gas,' won $1 million lottery prize
May 26 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man said he won a $1 million lottery jackpot thanks to what initially seemed like an unlucky event -- he ran out of gas.
Illinois graduating class features 12 sets of twins, one set of triplets
Odd News // 4 days ago
Illinois graduating class features 12 sets of twins, one set of triplets
May 26 (UPI) -- A high school graduation ceremony in the Chicago suburbs drew attention for an unusual distinction: it included 12 sets of twins and one set of triplets.
D.C. man fights to keep giant 'Transformers' statues outside his home
Odd News // 4 days ago
D.C. man fights to keep giant 'Transformers' statues outside his home
May 26 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., man is fighting to keep the giant "Transformers" statues outside his home -- and he's involved actors from the franchise in his efforts.
Mystery alligator captured in Illinois woman's garden
Odd News // 4 days ago
Mystery alligator captured in Illinois woman's garden
May 26 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Illinois were in disbelief when they responded to a call from an elderly resident and discovered a 3 1/2-foot alligator was indeed wandering her garden.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senior prank lists Maryland high school for sale on Zillow
Senior prank lists Maryland high school for sale on Zillow
Pizzeria offers to delay payments until after customers die
Pizzeria offers to delay payments until after customers die
D.C. man fights to keep giant 'Transformers' statues outside his home
D.C. man fights to keep giant 'Transformers' statues outside his home
Illinois graduating class features 12 sets of twins, one set of triplets
Illinois graduating class features 12 sets of twins, one set of triplets
Kentucky man 'ran out of gas,' won $1 million lottery prize
Kentucky man 'ran out of gas,' won $1 million lottery prize
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement