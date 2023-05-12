Trending
Odd News
May 12, 2023 / 11:01 AM

No joke: Michigan man wins lotto prize on losing tickets

By Daniel J. Graeber
One lucky Michigan man in the Detroit area thought it was a scam when lottery officials sent him an email about a big prize - based on losing tickets. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
May 12 (UPI) -- The third time is a charm, but don't discount second chances as a Michigan man scored a big win in a lottery pool based on losing tickets.

A 43-year-old man from Wayne County, home to Detroit, won $100,000 in a random drawing based on entries from non-winning tickets for a $6 million jackpot on the Michigan Lottery.

"I have been playing the $6,000,000 Jackpot game a lot, so when I learned there was a second chance component to the game, I figured I might as well give it a try," said the player, who wished to remain anonymous. "I got an email from the lottery one day informing me that I'd won a $100,000 prize in the second chance drawing and I thought it was a joke."

Instead of a joke, he may be laughing all the way to the bank.

"I called the Lottery to confirm that the email was a scam, which is when I found out I had really won," he said. "I was shocked! Winning still doesn't seem real and I don't think it will sink in for a while."

Perhaps there's something uncanny going on in the lottery in the Mitten State, after a man from Shelby Township, on the shores of Lake Michigan, claimed a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize earlier this month after forgetting about his winning ticket -- twice.

"I buy a Lucky For Life ticket every Monday," 70-year-old Floyd Warstler said. "About a month after the drawing, I realized I'd never checked this ticket, so I scanned it while I was at the store," and he clearly is lucky for life now.

