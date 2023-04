Lottery officials in South Carolina said Thursday's midday Pick 3 drawing came up with the numbers 2-2-2, less than 24 hours after the previous drawing results were 1-1-1. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe April 13 (UPI) -- Lottery officials in South Carolina said more than 22,000 Pick 3 tickets won top prizes when two drawings resulted in triples in under 24 hours. The South Carolina Education Lottery said Wednesday evening's Pick 3 drawing resulted in the numbers 1-1-1 being drawn, and the Thursday midday drawing saw the numbers 2-2-2 being selected. Advertisement

The triple digit combinations, known as "triples" or "trips," are some of the most popular combinations selected by players, the lottery said.

Officials said the two drawings had a total of more than 22,000 top prize winning tickets -- about $5.5 million worth of wins.

A 50-cent Pick 3 ticket has a top prize of $250, while a $1 ticket can earn up to $500.