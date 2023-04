A Maryland man running errands for his mother stopped to buy a dozen eggs and won a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who stopped at a store to buy eggs for his mother ended up winning a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. The 25-year-old Baltimore County man told Maryland Lottery officials he was running errands for his mother when he stopped at Kim's Randallstown Plaza Liquors in Randallstown to buy a dozen eggs. Advertisement

While at the store, the player decided to buy a Cash Money scratch-off ticket. He played the ticket while still in the store and revealed a $50,000 top prize.

The man said his excitement was evident from the speed of his pulse.

"I felt it in my heart," he told officials.

The winner said he plans to use his prize money to pay bills and help out his family.

"I feel like this was meant to be," he said. "I'm blessed and excited."