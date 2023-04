Debra Ross of Charlotte, N.C., said she was waiting in line to buy a lottery ticket at a Publix store when she became impatient and decided to use a lottery vending machine instead, leading to a $100,000 win. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe April 11 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said her impatience paid off when she got out of a slow line and used a vending machine to buy the lottery ticket that earned her a $100,000 prize. Debra Ross, 61, of Charlotte, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she was waiting in line to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket at the Publix Super Market on South Tryon Street in Charlotte on Good Friday when her impatience took hold. Advertisement

"The lady in front of me at the counter was taking too long so I walked over to the machine to buy there instead," Ross said.

The player selected a $25 Spectacular Riches ticket and soon discovered it was a $100,000 winner.

"That was a good Friday on Good Friday," she laughed.

Ross said she plans to use her winnings to pay some bills and will put the rest into savings.

"I am very, very happy," she said. "Happy and smiling."