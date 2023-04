A Pennsylvania man who frequently crosses the state line into Maryland to play lottery games scored his third major jackpot from a scratch-off ticket. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

April 7 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man who frequently plays the lottery in Maryland scored a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket after previously collecting jackpots worth $1 million and $100,000. The 53-year-old Pennsylvania man, who lives close to the Maryland state line, told Maryland Lottery officials he recently crossed the border to buy a $50,000 Cash scratch-off ticket from the Sheetz store on Main Street in Manchester. Advertisement

The player dubbed himself "Mr. Three Times" after discovering he had won a $50,000 top prize from the ticket.

Officials said the man previously won prizes of $1 million and $100,000 from other Maryland Lottery scratch-off tickets.

The winner said his latest prize will fund a nice vacation with his wife.