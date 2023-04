Nha Duong of Matthews, N.C., won a $336,759 Cash 5 lottery jackpot just a few years after winning $1 million from a scratch-off ticket. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

April 6 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman scored a $336,759 lottery jackpot just a few years after winning $1 million from a scratch-off ticket. Nha Duong of Matthews told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she bought her $1 Quick Pick Cash 5 ticket from the Circle K on Matthews-Mint Hill Road in Matthews. Advertisement

Duong's ticket matched all five white balls in the drawing, earning her a $336,759 jackpot.

The winner previously visited lottery headquarters in October 2018, when she won $1 million from a Hit $5,000 scratch-off ticket.

Duong did not say if she had any immediate plans for her latest winnings.