Teenager gets $1M lottery ticket as an 18th birthday present

"My mom was driving me to go fishing, and on the way, I scratched it. We had to pull over. It was a million dollars, and I didn't even have an ID yet," Heng said. "We turned around and went home because I had to get an ID before I could even claim the ticket."
Heng's grandmother bought the winning ticket from Oasis Market in Turlock.
The winner said his prize money will go toward paying for college and making investments for the future.
"I'm pretty stoked! I certainly wasn't expecting it," Heng said.