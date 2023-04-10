Teenager gets $1M lottery ticket as an 18th birthday present

Kaleb Heng won a $1 million California Lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket his grandmother gave him as an 18th birthday gift. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe April 10 (UPI) -- A California teenager got a $1 million start to adulthood when a lottery ticket he received as an 18th birthday gift turned out to be a top prize winner. Kaleb Heng told California Lottery officials his grandmother gave him the appropriately-named The Perfect Gift scratch-off ticket as a gift on his 18th birthday, the first day he was legally allowed to play the lottery. Advertisement

"My mom was driving me to go fishing, and on the way, I scratched it. We had to pull over. It was a million dollars, and I didn't even have an ID yet," Heng said. "We turned around and went home because I had to get an ID before I could even claim the ticket."

Heng's grandmother bought the winning ticket from Oasis Market in Turlock.

The winner said his prize money will go toward paying for college and making investments for the future.

"I'm pretty stoked! I certainly wasn't expecting it," Heng said.