Maryland man wins his third lottery prize using the same numbers

The man used the same numbers to play Pick 5 this month when he visited Big Mouth Beer, Wine and Liquor on Crain Highway in Waldorf.
The drawing earned him a third $50,000 prize.
"It hit last year and it hit again," the man said. "My wife said, 'Let's play this number,' and we keep winning with it."
The winner said he plans to continue using the numbers.
"I play the lottery all the time. You never know. You can't win if you are not in it," he said.
The player said he and his wife plan to use their winnings to take a vacation.