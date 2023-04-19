Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
April 19, 2023 / 3:35 PM

Maryland man wins his third lottery prize using the same numbers

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland man won his third $50,000 Pick 5 lottery prize using the same set of numbers that earned him his previous jackpots. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery
A Maryland man won his third $50,000 Pick 5 lottery prize using the same set of numbers that earned him his previous jackpots. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

April 19 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player used the same combination of digits to won three $50,000 prizes in the space of just 11 months.

The 52-year-old Charles County man told Maryland Lottery officials he previously collected two $50,000 prizes from the May 18, 2022, drawing with a pair of tickets bearing the numbers 4-8-5-4-8.

Advertisement

The man used the same numbers to play Pick 5 this month when he visited Big Mouth Beer, Wine and Liquor on Crain Highway in Waldorf.

The drawing earned him a third $50,000 prize.

"It hit last year and it hit again," the man said. "My wife said, 'Let's play this number,' and we keep winning with it."

The winner said he plans to continue using the numbers.

"I play the lottery all the time. You never know. You can't win if you are not in it," he said.

The player said he and his wife plan to use their winnings to take a vacation.

Read More

North Carolina man wins his second lottery jackpot of 2023 Man learns of $150,000 Powerball prize while on beach vacation Mega Millions ticket sold in NYC wins $476 million jackpot

Latest Headlines

Idaho man passes 20-pound weight between his hands for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Idaho man passes 20-pound weight between his hands for Guinness World Record
April 19 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush added another title to his name when he passed a 20-pound dumbbell between his hands 100 times in 15.88 seconds.
Sugar-craving bear breaks into car, drinks 69 cans of soda
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Sugar-craving bear breaks into car, drinks 69 cans of soda
April 19 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman captured photos and video when a bear made a late-night visit to her home and raided 69 cans of soda from her car.
Wallaby on the loose in Austrian town
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Wallaby on the loose in Austrian town
April 19 (UPI) -- A wallaby on the loose in Austria has been spotted hopping around town, but so far the Australian animal has managed to evade capture.
Chonky cat up for adoption in Virginia weighs 40.3 pounds
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Chonky cat up for adoption in Virginia weighs 40.3 pounds
April 19 (UPI) -- A Virginia animal shelter is seeking a new home for a strikingly corpulent cat weighing in at a staggering 40.3 pounds.
'Mermaid' breaks her own record with 30-mile Florida swim
Odd News // 4 hours ago
'Mermaid' breaks her own record with 30-mile Florida swim
April 19 (UPI) -- A swimmer known as "Mermaid Merle" took a record-breaking 30-mile swim in Florida while wearing a monofin.
Florida road shut down due to alligator in traffic
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Florida road shut down due to alligator in traffic
April 18 (UPI) -- A Florida police department said a road was temporarily closed due to an unusual traffic hazard -- an alligator.
Escaped emu sparks hours-long search in England
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Escaped emu sparks hours-long search in England
April 18 (UPI) -- An emu named Rodney escaped from his owner's home in England, sparking an hours-long search involving his owner, police, animal rescuers and members of the public.
North Carolina man wins his second lottery jackpot of 2023
Odd News // 1 day ago
North Carolina man wins his second lottery jackpot of 2023
April 18 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man scored a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket just three months after winning $182,073 from a Cash 5 drawing.
101 skydivers over the age of sixty break world record in California
Odd News // 1 day ago
101 skydivers over the age of sixty break world record in California
April 18 (UPI) -- A group of 101 skydivers over the age of 60 gathered in California to create formations in mid-air and break two world records.
Baby fox rescued from window well of Colorado home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Baby fox rescued from window well of Colorado home
April 18 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Colorado came to the rescue of a baby fox found stranded in the window well of a home.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida road shut down due to alligator in traffic
Florida road shut down due to alligator in traffic
Student ID from stolen purse returned to woman after 41 years
Student ID from stolen purse returned to woman after 41 years
City of Kyle seeks people named Kyle for world record attempt
City of Kyle seeks people named Kyle for world record attempt
Chonky cat up for adoption in Virginia weighs 40.3 pounds
Chonky cat up for adoption in Virginia weighs 40.3 pounds
Car gets caught in Massachusetts tide behind 'no parking' sign
Car gets caught in Massachusetts tide behind 'no parking' sign
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement