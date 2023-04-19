Maryland man wins his third lottery prize using the same numbers

A Maryland man won his third $50,000 Pick 5 lottery prize using the same set of numbers that earned him his previous jackpots. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

April 19 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player used the same combination of digits to won three $50,000 prizes in the space of just 11 months. The 52-year-old Charles County man told Maryland Lottery officials he previously collected two $50,000 prizes from the May 18, 2022, drawing with a pair of tickets bearing the numbers 4-8-5-4-8.

The man used the same numbers to play Pick 5 this month when he visited Big Mouth Beer, Wine and Liquor on Crain Highway in Waldorf.

The drawing earned him a third $50,000 prize.

"It hit last year and it hit again," the man said. "My wife said, 'Let's play this number,' and we keep winning with it."

The winner said he plans to continue using the numbers.

"I play the lottery all the time. You never know. You can't win if you are not in it," he said.

The player said he and his wife plan to use their winnings to take a vacation.