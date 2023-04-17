Man learns of $150,000 Powerball prize while on beach vacation

Kim Busscher of Holland, Mich., bought a Powerball ticket right before leaving for his vacation and he said he was sitting on a beach when he discovered he had won $150,000. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

April 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who bought a Powerball ticket just before leaving on vacation said he was sitting on the beach when he discovered he had won a $150,000 prize. Kim Busscher, 67, of Holland, told Michigan Lottery officials he stopped at the Shell gas station in Fennville to buy a ticket for the Feb. 25 Powerball drawing just before he left for his vacation.

"I purchased a multi-draw ticket before leaving for vacation so that I wouldn't miss a drawing while I was gone," Busscher said. "A few days later, I was sitting on the beach and decided to check my ticket. I saw someone won a $150,000 prize and then started checking off my numbers."

Busscher's sunny vacation was brightened when he realized he was the $150,000 winner.

"When I realized I was the big winner, I couldn't believe it! I had my wife look the ticket over to make sure I was reading it right and then we called our family to tell them the good news," he said.

The big winner said his prize money will go toward donating to charity, sharing with his family and giving a boost to his savings account.

