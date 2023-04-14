Family uses same numbers to win three $100,000 Keno jackpots

|Advertisement
Johnson said she played the consecutive numbers 1-10.
"I thought someone was messing with me," she told CBS Boston. "I thought I was looking at the wrong thing."
Johnson said she decided to give the same set of numbers another try Monday night, and won another $100,000 prize.
"It's just crazy," she said. "It's like lightning struck twice."
She said her luck was difficult to believe.
"I woke my husband up and made him confirm that I was really looking at what I was looking at."
The family's luck turned out to be threefold when Johnson's son, John Johnson, used his mother's numbers to play the same Monday night Keno game, winning his own $100,000 prize.
The mother said she will likely now retire her Keno numbers.
"So I can probably stop playing them now," she said, "because I'm sure it won't happen again."