Odd News
April 14, 2023 / 3:01 PM

Family uses same numbers to win three $100,000 Keno jackpots

By Ben Hooper
Patricia Johnson used the same set of Keno numbers to win two $100,000 Massachusetts State Lottery prizes on March 22 and April 10. Her son, John Johnson, played the same numbers and also won $100,000 in the Monday night Keno game. Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery
Patricia Johnson used the same set of Keno numbers to win two $100,000 Massachusetts State Lottery prizes on March 22 and April 10. Her son, John Johnson, played the same numbers and also won $100,000 in the Monday night Keno game. Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery

April 14 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts family used the same set of Keno numbers to win $100,000 from the Massachusetts State Lottery three times in the space of three weeks.

Tricia Johnson was playing Keno at Papa Jake's Sports Bar on Sandwich Road in East Falmouth on March 22 when she scored her first $100,000 prize.

Johnson said she played the consecutive numbers 1-10.

"I thought someone was messing with me," she told CBS Boston. "I thought I was looking at the wrong thing."

Johnson said she decided to give the same set of numbers another try Monday night, and won another $100,000 prize.

"It's just crazy," she said. "It's like lightning struck twice."

She said her luck was difficult to believe.

"I woke my husband up and made him confirm that I was really looking at what I was looking at."

The family's luck turned out to be threefold when Johnson's son, John Johnson, used his mother's numbers to play the same Monday night Keno game, winning his own $100,000 prize.

The mother said she will likely now retire her Keno numbers.

"So I can probably stop playing them now," she said, "because I'm sure it won't happen again."

