A Mega Millions ticket sold in New York City won the $476 million jackpot Friday, lottery officials said.

April 15 (UPI) -- A lottery ticket sold in the New York City borough of Queens won a $476 million jackpot after matching all six Mega Millions numbers that were drawn on Friday. The New York Lottery says the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at Liberty Beer and Convenience in Queen's Ozone Park neighborhood. Advertisement

The winning numbers for Friday's drawing were 23, 27, 41, 48 and 51, and 22 for the gold Mega Ball.

In addition to the jackpot winner, two tickets, sold in Massachusetts and Illinois, matched the first five numbers drawn, winning the second-tier prize of $1 million. Additionally, 21 tickets won third-tier prizes.

Lottery winners have the option to have their winnings paid out over time or to take a smaller portion of the winnings immediately in what is called "cash value."

The cash value of Friday's jackpot is $256.9 million.

The New York Lottery says Friday's jackpot, which had been rolling since a ticket in Massachusetts won on Jan. 31, exceeded the estimated value due to higher than estimated ticket sales. Friday's jackpot is the 13th largest in Mega Millions history.

