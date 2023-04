Cedric Bass of Kannapolis, N.C., won a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket three months after scoring a $182,073 prize from a Cash 5 drawing. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man scored a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket just three months after winning $182,073 from a Cash 5 drawing. Cedric Bass of Kannapolis told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he decided to stop at the Willow Oaks BP on George W. Liles Parkway in Concord after visiting the nearby grocery store. Advertisement

"I got gas and the ticket from across the street," Bass said.

He selected a $10 VIP Platinum scratch-off ticket and revealed a $1 million top prize.

"I was just here in January," Bass told officials at lottery headquarters. "I won Cash 5."

He collected a $182,073 after splitting the jackpot with another winner in the Jan. 6 drawing.