Michigan man forgot about winning lottery ticket -- twice

Floyd Warstler collected a Lucky For Life lottery jackpot 9 months after the drawing after he twice forgot about his winning ticket. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

May 10 (UPI) -- A Michigan man claimed a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize after forgetting about his winning ticket -- twice. Floyd Warstler, 70, told Michigan Lottery officials he bought his ticket for the Aug. 13 Lucky For Life drawing at the Sunoco gas station in Shelby Township, but he forgot about the ticket for a month.

"I buy a Lucky For Life ticket every Monday," Warstler said. "About a month after the drawing, I realized I'd never checked this ticket, so I scanned it while I was at the store. I got a message to file a claim at the lottery office, so I thought maybe I'd won a $5,000 prize."

Warstler said he ended up forgetting about the ticket for a second time before he discovered the amount of his prize.

"I got in my car and set the ticket aside to check when I got home and ended up forgetting about it. A week later, my girlfriend found the ticket in my car and asked if I'd checked it. After I told her about the message that came up when I scanned it at the store, she checked the winning numbers online. When we found out I'd won $25,000 a year for life, we couldn't believe it," Warstler said.

The winner said it would still be a few more months before he claimed his prize.

"We went down south for the winter a few days after finding out I'd won, so I am very relieved to finally be at the lottery collecting my prize," he told officials.

Warstler, who took his prize as a $390,000 lump sum, said he plans to invest his winnings.