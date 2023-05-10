Michigan man forgot about winning lottery ticket -- twice

|Advertisement
"I buy a Lucky For Life ticket every Monday," Warstler said. "About a month after the drawing, I realized I'd never checked this ticket, so I scanned it while I was at the store. I got a message to file a claim at the lottery office, so I thought maybe I'd won a $5,000 prize."
Warstler said he ended up forgetting about the ticket for a second time before he discovered the amount of his prize.
"I got in my car and set the ticket aside to check when I got home and ended up forgetting about it. A week later, my girlfriend found the ticket in my car and asked if I'd checked it. After I told her about the message that came up when I scanned it at the store, she checked the winning numbers online. When we found out I'd won $25,000 a year for life, we couldn't believe it," Warstler said.
The winner said it would still be a few more months before he claimed his prize.
"We went down south for the winter a few days after finding out I'd won, so I am very relieved to finally be at the lottery collecting my prize," he told officials.
Warstler, who took his prize as a $390,000 lump sum, said he plans to invest his winnings.