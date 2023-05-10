Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 10, 2023 / 3:36 PM

Michigan man forgot about winning lottery ticket -- twice

By Ben Hooper
Floyd Warstler collected a Lucky For Life lottery jackpot 9 months after the drawing after he twice forgot about his winning ticket. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
Floyd Warstler collected a Lucky For Life lottery jackpot 9 months after the drawing after he twice forgot about his winning ticket. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 10 (UPI) -- A Michigan man claimed a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize after forgetting about his winning ticket -- twice.

Floyd Warstler, 70, told Michigan Lottery officials he bought his ticket for the Aug. 13 Lucky For Life drawing at the Sunoco gas station in Shelby Township, but he forgot about the ticket for a month.

Advertisement

"I buy a Lucky For Life ticket every Monday," Warstler said. "About a month after the drawing, I realized I'd never checked this ticket, so I scanned it while I was at the store. I got a message to file a claim at the lottery office, so I thought maybe I'd won a $5,000 prize."

Warstler said he ended up forgetting about the ticket for a second time before he discovered the amount of his prize.

"I got in my car and set the ticket aside to check when I got home and ended up forgetting about it. A week later, my girlfriend found the ticket in my car and asked if I'd checked it. After I told her about the message that came up when I scanned it at the store, she checked the winning numbers online. When we found out I'd won $25,000 a year for life, we couldn't believe it," Warstler said.

Advertisement

The winner said it would still be a few more months before he claimed his prize.

"We went down south for the winter a few days after finding out I'd won, so I am very relieved to finally be at the lottery collecting my prize," he told officials.

Warstler, who took his prize as a $390,000 lump sum, said he plans to invest his winnings.

Read More

Man uses $40 in lottery winnings to win $500,000 jackpot Last-minute decision earns S.C. woman a $300,000 lottery prize May the 4th be with you: 5 stories to celebrate Star Wars Day

Latest Headlines

'Big python' removed from wheel well of car in Queensland parking lot
Odd News // 1 hour ago
'Big python' removed from wheel well of car in Queensland parking lot
May 10 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher called to remove a snake from the wheel well of a car in Queensland was shocked to see the size of the "big python."
Robot camera finds 5-foot alligator in underground pipe
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Robot camera finds 5-foot alligator in underground pipe
May 10 (UPI) -- A crew investigating pot holes in a Florida road sent a robotic camera into an underground pipe where it encountered a 5-foot alligator.
TikTok trend leads to Fruit Roll-Up woes in Israel
Odd News // 2 hours ago
TikTok trend leads to Fruit Roll-Up woes in Israel
May 10 (UPI) -- Health officials in Israel are warning the public about the sugar content of Fruit Roll-Ups after a viral TikTok trend led to multiple instances of the sweet snacks being smuggled into the country.
Sewer truck spill covers cars in poop on Colorado highway
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Sewer truck spill covers cars in poop on Colorado highway
May 10 (UPI) -- Commuters on a Colorado highway are raising a stink after a sewer truck spill left their vehicles covered in apparent fecal matter.
Bear rings doorbell at West Virginia home
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Bear rings doorbell at West Virginia home
May 10 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man's home security camera recorded the moment a bear wandered onto his porch at night and rang his doorbell.
Stuck kitten rescued from soup can in South Carolina
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Stuck kitten rescued from soup can in South Carolina
May 10 (UPI) -- Animal Rescuers in South Carolina said a kitten was dubbed "Campbell" after being found with his head stuck inside a soup can.
Colorado family finds new home infested with snakes
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Colorado family finds new home infested with snakes
May 10 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman who purchased a home for the first time in April said she discovered a few weeks later that the house is infested with snakes.
Cow that escaped during senior prank gets a new name
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cow that escaped during senior prank gets a new name
May 9 (UPI) -- A cow that ran loose through a Chicago suburb after escaping during a senior prank was given a new name: Blossom.
Firefighters rescue kitten from sewer drain pipe at New Jersey Home Depot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters rescue kitten from sewer drain pipe at New Jersey Home Depot
May 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Jersey used a rope of carpet padding to rescue a kitten that became stranded in a sewer pipe.
Likely meteorite crashes through New Jersey home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Likely meteorite crashes through New Jersey home
The week started with a bang for a homeowner in New Jersey after a likely meteorite blasted a hole through a house.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cow that escaped during senior prank gets a new name
Cow that escaped during senior prank gets a new name
Likely meteorite crashes through New Jersey home
Likely meteorite crashes through New Jersey home
Sewer truck spill covers cars in poop on Colorado highway
Sewer truck spill covers cars in poop on Colorado highway
Colorado family finds new home infested with snakes
Colorado family finds new home infested with snakes
Cobra swallows entire snake in road
Cobra swallows entire snake in road
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement