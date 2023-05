A Midlands, S.C., woman told state lottery officials she initially wasn't going to buy the scratch-off ticket that earned her a $100,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe May 4 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said a last minute change of mind let to her winning a $300,000 prize from a lottery ticket she almost didn't buy. The Midlands woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she saw the Kings Ransom scratch-off ticket at Bob's Food & Fuel in Lexington but she initially decided against it. Advertisement

"I wasn't going to buy the ticket," the player said.

The woman said she changed her mind at the last minute and ended up winning a $300,000 prize.

"I was very surprised," she recalled.

The winner said her prize money will fund some home renovations.