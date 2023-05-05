Man uses $40 in lottery winnings to win $500,000 jackpot

|Advertisement
"I was cashing in a $40 winning ticket and used my winnings to buy more tickets," the player said. "I scratched the tickets as soon as I got in my car and the Lucky No. 13 ticket was the last one that I scratched."
The player said his eyes initially deceived him about his prize.
"I thought I'd won $500, so I put on my glasses and looked the ticket over again to make sure I was reading it right. When I realized I had actually won $500,000, I couldn't believe it! I had my wife look the ticket over and when she confirmed I'd won $500,000, we called our family to tell them the good news," he said.
The winner said his prize money will go toward paying bills and completing home improvement projects.