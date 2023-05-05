Man uses $40 in lottery winnings to win $500,000 jackpot

A Michigan man used $40 in lottery winnings to buy more scratch-off tickets, resulting in a $500,000 jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe May 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won a $40 prize from a lottery ticket decided to reinvest his winnings into more tickets -- and won $500,000. The 74-year-old Hillsdale County man told Michigan Lottery officials he took his winning lottery ticket to the Sand Lake Party Store in Hillsdale to redeem his prize. Advertisement

"I was cashing in a $40 winning ticket and used my winnings to buy more tickets," the player said. "I scratched the tickets as soon as I got in my car and the Lucky No. 13 ticket was the last one that I scratched."

The player said his eyes initially deceived him about his prize.

"I thought I'd won $500, so I put on my glasses and looked the ticket over again to make sure I was reading it right. When I realized I had actually won $500,000, I couldn't believe it! I had my wife look the ticket over and when she confirmed I'd won $500,000, we called our family to tell them the good news," he said.

The winner said his prize money will go toward paying bills and completing home improvement projects.

Advertisement