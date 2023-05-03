S.C. lottery officials seek dog pics for scratch-off tickets

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 3 (UPI) -- Lottery officials in South Carolina announced they are holding a contest for dog owners who want to see photos of their pets on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said it is seeking five dogs to grace the $2 Happy Pawlidays tickets that are due to be released in October.

Dog owners can submit photos for consideration at sceducationlottery.com.

The five winners will each receive a $100 gift card to Chewy.com.

Entries are being accepted through May 12.