S.C. lottery officials seek dog pics for scratch-off tickets

May 3 (UPI) -- Lottery officials in South Carolina announced they are holding a contest for dog owners who want to see photos of their pets on a scratch-off lottery ticket. The South Carolina Education Lottery said it is seeking five dogs to grace the $2 Happy Pawlidays tickets that are due to be released in October. Advertisement Dog owners can submit photos for consideration at sceducationlottery.com. The five winners will each receive a $100 gift card to Chewy.com. Entries are being accepted through May 12.