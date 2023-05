A Victoria, Australia, woman won a lottery jackpot of more than $670,000 using a set of numbers that came to her in a dream. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

May 2 (UPI) -- An Australian woman won a lottery jackpot worth more than $670,000 using a set of numbers that came to her in a dream. The Altona, Victoria, woman told The Lott officials she bought her ticket for the April 12 Monday & Wednesday Lotto drawing on The Lott's website while away from home and only discovered she had won $670,566.65 when she checked the balance of her online account several days later.

The winner said her numbers came from an unusual source.

"I always play these numbers. They were in a dream I had. I remembered the numbers from my dream and put them all on a Lotto ticket," she said. "We're still deciding how best to use the prize, but it will make things a whole lot easier."