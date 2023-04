Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 28 (UPI) -- A Nebraska high school said it broke a Guinness World Record when more than 1,000 students participated in a water balloon toss event.

Officials at Omaha Central High School said students were arranged into pairs on the school's football field and played a round of water balloon toss, which involves the participants throwing the balloon back and forth and stepping back after each successful throw until the balloon bursts.

The school said more than 1,000 students threw more than 700 balloons in the event. They qualified to participate by meeting academic, attendance and behavior goals.

The previous record of 902 participants was set by students at Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts in 2014.