April 28 (UPI) -- The PGA Tour's Mexico Open was briefly interrupted when a swarm of bees sent a group of golfers ducking in the grass.

The PGA Tour posted a video to Twitter showing Erik van Rooyen preparing to hit his approach shot when he quickly crouches down in the grass at Vidanta Vallarta.

Van Rooyen can be heard in the footage repeating the word "bees" in warning to his caddie and fellow golfers Francesco Molinari and Chez Reavie.

The camera operator ends up crouched in the grass alongside the rest of van Rooyen's group.

The announcer in the video described the incident as a "fog of bees." There were no reports of injuries.

Van Rooyen went on to make par at the hole.

"It's funny, but certainly don't want to get stung by those bad boys," he told PGA Tour officials.